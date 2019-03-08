Why We Must Tackle Post-election Crisis – Lt-Gen Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has identified post-election crisis as one of the remote causes of the Nigerian Civil War, from July 6, 1967 to January 15, 1970.

Buratai stated this yesterday when he received a delegation from the European Union (EU) election observation mission for the 2019 general elections, led by its Deputy Chief Observer, Ms Hannah Roberts.

“The election history over the years, the outcome has been volatile. One of the remote causes of the civil war was as a result of election crisis at the time.”

Buratai why justifying the Army’s active role in quailing election violence noted that Nigeria’s history has various examples of insecurity, following post-election crisis,which if proactive measures are not taken could destabilize the country.

He noted that having learnt lessons from history, the military would be proactive and ready to support the police and government to forestall crisis.

He stated that the international community would not like to see a destabilized Nigeria, where the lives of foreigners and Nigerian are in danger.

He said the impression created in some quarters that the military is interfering in the electoral process is not true.

Buratai said only those who benefit from insecurity would cry against the military supporting the police to provide election security.

He said the Army is not directly involved, but always on a standby to support the police and other security agencies should the need arise.

He noted that the constitutional of the federal republic of Nigeria is clear provision that requires the army to support the police.

He also said all assessment the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections shows it was peaceful.

He, however, noted that there were a few isolated cases of infractions, including the killing of army personnel, ballot box snatching and armed thugs.

He commended the EU Observers for their neutrality and professionalism noting that their preliminary comments have been objective.

He said for the forthcoming gubernatorial and house of assembly elections the army would remain apolitical and neutral.

Earlier in her remarks, the Deputy Chief Election Observer from the European Union, Hannah Roberts said the delegations is in Nigeria on the invitation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She said they have also observed elections in Nigeria in the past and have observers deployed in many of the 36 states of the country.

She said after the general election, the EU election observation mission would release its final report that would contain its recommendations.

She said, “It is important for us to understand some of the security challenges you have and the way you see things going forward.”