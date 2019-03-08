YIAGA Africa Will Not Deploy PVT for Governorship Elections

YIAGA Africa Watching the Vote, has said it is not deploying the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) during the governorship elections across the 29 states holding today.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the PVT is a proven methodology that allows nonpartisan citizen election observers to systematically assess the quality of voting and counting processes, and on that basis to accurately project (estimate) voting outcomes and verify official election results.

This was revealed by the Chair, Watching the Vote Working Group, Dr Hussaini Abdu and Executive Director, YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo who added that in view of the above, YIAGA Africa will not be verifying the election day results, but will be assessing the election process at the polling units and collation centers.

According to them YIAGA Africa will deploy a total of 682 to observe the elections in 29 states, comprising 642 stationary observers and 48 roving observers. Our observers will observe the entire election day process including set up of the polling units, accreditation, voting, announcement and posting of the official results and will send in periodic reports to the Watching the Vote National Data Centre where they will be processed and analysed.

The deployment will enable YIAGA Africa to provide the most-timely and accurate information on the governorship and state assembly elections in 29 states, they said.

The Group reiterated that Nigeria lost an opportunity to improve the quality of its elections as compared to the 2015 elections noted that the recently concluded February 23, Presidential elections were not the elections Nigerians deserved. Adding that Nigerians deserve an election that inspires confidence and restores hope in electoral democracy.

In view of the above, the organization noted that YIAGA Africa notes the deployment of election materials across the states with at least 27 states confirming the deployment of sensitive and non- sensitive materials in the LGAS of the state

YIAGA Africa stressed the need for clarity of Election Day process. YIAGA Africa noted that from its observation of the presidential elections the need for INEC to ensure proper communication on election process to ensure uniformity and strict compliance to the electoral guidelines.

The election observation group among other issues recalled the non-use of smart card readers during the Presidential elections, destruction and attack on INEC officials, materials and structure, transparency of the results collation process, posting of Form EC 60 E, strict compliance on guidelines for cancellation of ballots and election security.

YIAGA Africa called on the INEC to ensure strict compliance with the use of the card readers for voter accreditation, it urged security agencies to effectively deploy security protection to properly secure INEC officials and election materials. It further urged that collation centres be made accessible to accredited observers and stressed the need for the Commission to fully comply with the electoral guideline by posting forms EC 60 E

The Observer mission further called on the INEC to ensure that the guidelines on cancelled ballots are strictly adhered to, to reduce discretion on the part of INEC officials while urging security agencies to at all cost remain nonpartisan and professional in their conducts and operations.