1, 538 Nigerians Died In Road Accidents In 2018 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said no fewer than 1,538 Nigerians died in road accidents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The NBS Road Transport Data for the fourth Quarter, 2018 posted on its website, said a total of 2,532 road accidents were recorded in the period under review.

The report said 92 per cent (1,422) of the 1, 538 people that died were adults, while the remaining eight per cent (116 people) were children.

It said that 79 per cent (1,209) of the figure that died were males, while 21 per cent (329) were females.

Similarly, the bureau said a total of 8,406 Nigerians were recorded to be injured in road accidents in the period.

The report said that 93 per cent (7,815) of the 8,406 injured persons were adult, while the remaining seven per cent (591) were children.

It said 74 per cent (6,194) that got injured in the quarter under review were males, while 26 per cent (2,212) were females.

It, however, attributed speed violation as the major cause of road accidents in the fourth quarter of 2018, which accounted for 52 per cent of the total road accidents reported.

It said dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking followed closely as they both accounted for nine per cent and eight per cent of the total road accidents.

In addition, the report said estimated vehicle population in the country as at fourth quarter, 2018 was put at 11.82 million with the total population estimate of the country put at 198 million in 2018.

According to the report, Nigeria’s vehicle per population ratio is put at 0.06.

Meanwhile, data on the category of vehicles involved in road accidents in the quarter reflected that 60.18 per cent of vehicles were commercial (2,407).

It said 38.30 per cent (1,532) of the vehicles involved in road accidents were private, while 1.50 per cent (60) were government and the diplomatic had one.

The report said a total of 185,883 national drivers’ licenses were produced in the quarter under review.

It said Lagos and FCT produced the highest number of drivers’ licenses, while Zamfara and Kebbi States produced the least number of national drivers’ licenses.