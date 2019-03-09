30-year-old Man To Die By Hanging For Armed Robbery

A High Court sitting in Oyo town of Oyo State has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Morufu Shina, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

He was charged on suit number HOY/3c/2017, on a three-count-charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of arms.

The accused person had earlier pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge, while the state counsel, Prince Adetunji Gbadeges, told the court that the accused person and others, now at large, on April 16, 2016, at around 8:20pm at Alfa Tick Petrol Station along Awe/Oyo road, in Oyo Judicial Division, conspired together to commit felony with armed robbery.

The state counsel, who is the solicitor general and permanent secretary in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, told the court that the accused, on the same date, time and place, was armed with one locally made gun and robbed one Mr Waheed Azeez of the sum of N385, 000 and one Nokia XL mobile phone valued at N39, 000.00.

The convict, on July 8, 2016 at about 11pm, at Adeyem Prints, opposite Old National bank building, Owode, Oyo, also robbed one Yemisi Afolabi of her three phones and bag containing her personal belongings.

The state counsel told the court that the offence is contrary and punishable under section 6(b) of Robbery and Firearms (special Provision) Act, Cap R11, vol 14, the laws of the Federation, section 1(2) (a) and (b) laws, section1 (2) (a) And (b) of the Armed robbery and Fireams (special Provision) Act,Cap R.11,Vol.14 laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

The counsel said the duty of the court was attainment of justice, adding that from the totality of the offence level against the accused person, the punishment is death by hanging and the court has no discretion to reduce the punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.”

The Counsel to the convict, Olarewaju Okeyinka, argued that his client only attempted to rob and that he did not commit the robbery, and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

Meanwhile, Justice Olawoyin sentenced the accused to death by hanging in respect of counts 1, 2, and 3, and ordered that the convict be executed by hanging on the neck as “the governor of Oyo State may decide’.