Achievements Of PMB Gave Him Victory – Ohikere

Dr Tom Ohikere is the founder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Broom Platform and a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, in this interview with GABRIEL ATUMEYI, the former Commissioner of information in Kogi State, spoke on the recently concluded Presidential election

What is The broom platform all about?

First of all, I am a major stakeholder in the formation of APC in Kogi and in the sustenance of the party till date. I was very key in, one, the membership drive in Kogi central. I was very involved in APC gubernatorial campaign. I was key in Yahaya Bello’s campaign and finally I was spokesman for the state in the election that produced Prince Abubakar Audu before his demise and the emergence of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Nationally, I am the founder of APC broom platform. APC broom platform is a grade A support group of the party. It is a specialized group that is made up of about 60 journalists who are APC inclined and cuts across the country.

We came together to form the APC broom platform to be able to promote and project the political integrity of the presidential election and the party in general. Broom platform enjoys close relationship with the Buhari Support Organization (BSO) under the leadership of retired colonel Hamid Ali and Dr Mahmoud Abubakar. We have also had the opportunity to work with Mr Nuhu Ribadu, the chairman of the directorate of field operation of presidential campaign organization, who in the course of our engagements have displayed sterling qualities. These are highly reputable and dependable personalities that are totally devoted to the crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari to change the narrative and transform Nigerian nation.

APC Broom Platform is chaired by a close ally of the President, retired AiG Lawal Bawa from Kebbi State. We made him the nominal chairman to give direction, we ride on his goodwill. We made him the chairman because of the enormous goodwill he enjoys. He is the national chairman while I am the founder and national coordinator of the platform.

Since 2015 when we founded the platform, we did a lot for the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari and we supported some governors across the nation. This time again we came up with so many programmes. We also realized that there are two ways of assessing the government, which are tangible and intangible factors. Tangible factors are things that you can see while the intangible factors are things you cannot see.

The intangible factors look at the relationship between the government and the people, how the government is able to carry along the stakeholders, the management of the party and other things. The other one, the tangible factors are in the realm of projects, the achievement of the government, where the policies of the government lead to, the accomplishments on the ground. We also discovered on the road to the elections, that the achievements of the government, such as infrastructures was becoming a major part of the conversation.

So we decided to embark on tour of APC projects, both of the presidency and the progressive governors. We visited quite a number of states and as part of our discovery, we saw many APC projects, whether inherited, initiated, completed or uncompleted. We discovered along the line that the president, for example, deserves appreciation from Nigerians, because his is the first government in Nigeria that consciously and deliberately embarked on the completion of abandoned projects, even the projects of the colonial period. The Baro Port project in Niger is a colonial project, the Ajaokuta railway line, cutting across Itakpe to Warri is a project started by Shagari. PMB came and he is completing all of them. The railway and road projects started by Jonathan, he is completing them. This is the first time in the history of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that a president will deliberately do this.

It is a milestone, it is a campaign tool for the government. It was in the course of going round that we discovered all of this. Some APC state governments are unsung heroes, they have not been talking about their achievements and their media haven’t been doing a good job either. We went round and documented this things. Also since social media is becoming a dominating factor in political life, we also got ourselves involved. Today we have one of the strongest social media presence among the APC media.

We run the APC broom platform on facebook, on twitter and other social media platforms attracting heavy traffic and reaching millions of Nigerians. We also joined the conversations that led to this election. We have generated the desired perception to a reasonable extent for our APC contestants particularly Mr President.

We have been able to shape perception as desired. We disagree with leaving the perception of our president in the hands of the public. We took our conversation to the door step of the public, we took the message of the APC and Mr President to the door step of Nigerians to make them reason with us.

We are not perfect, sometimes we too do a little bit of propaganda, whether consciously or unconsciously. Those are our pre-election programmes. But for the post-election programme, we are planning the APC victory forum. The forum is to build a synergy that will bring together like minded groups, it is an all-inclusive agenda that will involve three days exhibition of APC projects and full potential.

The APC needs to start prospecting for the future of this country. So the three day programme will allow the world appreciate the destiny of Nigeria in the hand of President Muhammadu Buhari. What he has done and what he intends to do. Progressive governors will also get the opportunity to showcase their own achievements because governors are pillars under the APC brand.

What is your view on the conduct of the presidential and national assembly polls by INEC?

The conduct of the 23rd of February elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is in my opinion satisfactory. I think INEC did what they could to the best of their ability and capacity. We know elections cannot be 100 percent perfect given the vast expanse and ethno-religious complexity of the Nigerian state. You can see that despite the one week postponement of the election to ensure that logistical issues were taken care of, we still experienced operational glitches in certain areas but on the whole the performance of the electoral umpire is commendable. The INEC staff, the ad hoc personnel and corps members were all dedicated. The election can be said to be free and fair, and several international observers have attested to that. While there is still room for improvement, on the whole, we are glad that it was well managed and INEC deserves to be commended for that feat.

What do you think helped President Muhammadu Buhari to won the Presidential election?

I think President Muhammadu Buhari won the election because of his good works, because of what he has done. I think he has kept his promise of sanitizing the nation, we can see the impact of the treasury single account (TSA) on financial propriety in the public sector.

He has also focused on revamping the economy and restoring security in areas that were lacking it before he came to power, particularly the northeast. I believe the Nigerian people have adjudged by themselves the differences between now and then, and they can sense the prospect of reelecting Mr President for another term. We know the president’s integrity remains unblemished and his war against corruption far from losing momentum.

The Nigerian people know what they want, I think overtime they have come to buy into the president’s message that corruption is the bane of our development, whether economic or socio-political, and by focusing on the anti-graft war he aims to lay a sustainable foundation for sustainable development.

We saw the way the presidential election was fought and won. The message was simple and clear, choose between progress on the path of accountability in public dealings or a return to the past of unfettered corruption and cronyism under the PDP. The people saw the dual possibilities and opted for President Muhammadu Buhari.

I believe that the Nigerian people are done with the past and ready to match into a new age of national wellbeing.

What is the much touted “Next Level” about?

Nigeria is presently suffering from the accumulated errors of the 16 years of maladministration of Nigeria by the PDP. We thought Nigeria was more or less like a malaria patient but unfortunately Nigeria was like a full blown aids patient that needs recovery.

So in the course of this struggle to recover Nigeria all of us have made sacrifices. To implement TSA alone, it caused a lot of pains. Many people have been making gains from the leakages in the system, so to close these leakages will be a problem to some innocent Nigerians. To regenerate an economy that is down, that is going through recession is another pain. But all these came as a result of past errors. In the course of correcting the anomalies inherent in the system, a lot of sacrifices have to be made.

But if you check now the people going on pilgrimages are made up of farmers because Nigerian farmers have been made billionaires by Buhari. In the past, there were agricultural and economic policies that were aimed at them but later ended up in the pocket of some few people. But now with the Anchor Borrowers’ programme, any farmer can benefit. So next level is about consolidation of the APC’s achievements. The translation of what we have achieved in the last four years into the future. Next level is about the prosperity of Nigerians and what Nigeria would look like after President Muhammadu Buhari. Next level is about economic revival and economic regeneration of the Nigerian nation.

The opposition party have alleged that there is militarization of the polls. What is your perception?

I think the PDP will go to any length to give excuse for their rejection by the people of Nigeria. We know that since the return of democracy in 1999, the military have played a supportive role in virtually all elections that have taken place in the country. They have tried to maintain the best standards in the discharge of their duty. We know the PDP is just being hysterical, perhaps haunted by their past, when they are fond of manipulating and coercing the institutions of the state into doing their bidding. We know of the infamous 2014 Ekiti election scandal involving some prominent individuals and officials of the Goodluck Jonathan administration, that led to the subsequent dismissal of a brigadier general. But we have gone past that era now, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC have serially pledged their commitment to a free and fair electoral exercise.

In instances where there is heavy deployment of security personnel, it may be because there have been credible intelligence purporting attempts by evils elements to disrupt the process and even then, they are not expected to take sides but to act as neutral guarantors of the process and deterred any intended malice or mischief of troublemakers.

With the recent suspension of Governors Amosun and Okorocha of Ogun and Imo states respectively, what does that portend for the cohesion of the APC?

Politics everywhere in the world goes with political crisis because politicians come together with varied interests. What follows varied interests at all times in political development anywhere in the world is crisis of interest, because they are varied interest coming together with different colourations and different ambitions. When they come together there will be clash of interest. What is done by leaders of any political party is the identification of the interest that are clashing. Political crisis always brings out the strengths and weaknesses of the various groups and factions involved, so political leaders now fashion out how to distribute interest.

What follows the distribution of interest is called political reconciliation. So what you are seeing in Imo and Ogun, is just part of politics, clash of interest.

So APC will surely overcome it because we have the internal mechanisms to resolve these things. The exigency of time calls for their suspension, it may also change. The party will continue to move in tune with time. I believe there is the internal mechanism that will resolve the crisis.

There has been some controversy around the resolve of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to seek legal redress?

He is free to go to court. Some of us are even saying he must go to court to exercise his right. Since he has decided not to abide by the dictates of the peace pact, and we know the peace pact is not constitutional. It is just an agreement intended to persuade political actors to refrain from behaviours that may overheat the electoral process. So Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP, has the right to go to court. But Atiku should not forget that court transactions are dependent on the interpretation of the law, that is the superiority of interpretation.

If he is having lawyers, are you telling me that Buhari and APC don’t have lawyers? It is the interpretation that will come to play. He is complaining of many things, like figures and others. We also have cases upon cases of irregularities where he won. Even where we won, we have cases against Atiku which we are taking to court. We will meet him in court with superior cases.