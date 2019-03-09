Others
#AdamawaDecides2019: I’m Hopeful ADC Will Win In Adamawa —Sen Nyako
The African Democratic Congress Governorship candidate to Sen Abdulazeez Nyako, has expressed hopes that his will win governorship election in Adamawa state.
Nyako who spoke to newsmen, shortly after casting his vote at the State House polling unit adjacent Mahmoud Ribadu square, said he was impressed with the turn out voters to cast their vote.
He expressed confidence that the electorate would vote for ADC in the state.
“We hope to win, that is why we went on campaign all over the state.
“We want the electorate to vote for us, I believe by noon the turn out would improve
“The conduct of the polls is impressive, he explained.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS8 hours ago
INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Olanipekun, Keyamo, Osinbajo, 15 Other SANs To Defend PMB At Election Tribunal
- NEWS18 hours ago
Sen Binta Secures Jobs For Constituents
- FEATURES13 hours ago
Water Leaf For Malaria Cure, Measles, Others
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
APC Omitted From INEC Result Sheets In Zamfara
- CRIME4 hours ago
I caught My Wife With My Pastor – Man Tells Court
- NEWS18 hours ago
Stakeholders Make Case For Ndume As Senate President.