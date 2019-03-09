APC Committee Suspends Members Over Ultimatum To Oshiomhole

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has suspended three of its members over ultimatum given to Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to lift the suspension on Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Mr Chemberline Adiaso, the South East Zonal Coordinator of PSC, announced this in a statement, yesterday, in Umuahia.

The suspended members are Mr Robert Ngwu, director, Inter Party, South East; Mr Ejikeme Ugwu, national director, Legal Matters and Mr Maxwell Okoye, director, Political Matters, South East.

He said the suspension letter was signed by Mr Gideon Sammani, the senior special assistant to the president on Political Matters and facilitator of PSC.

He said the members were suspended for breach of directives and regulations guiding the PSC.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had suspended Gov Okorocha over alleged anti-party activities.

Adiaso said they were suspended over a publication entitled ‘Presidential Committee gives Oshiomhole 48 hours ultimatum to lift Okorocha’s suspension.

According to him, their action is totally unacceptable and disrespectful to organs of the party, which is against the laid down rules and regulations guiding the affairs of PSC and constitution of our party.

“You are by this communication, advised to retract this unauthorised publication within 72 hours, failing to do so will lead to expulsion,” the letter stated.

Okorocha is said to be supporting the governorship candidate of another political party, instead of the APC in the state.