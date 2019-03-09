POLITICS
APC Committee Suspends Members Over Ultimatum To Oshiomhole
The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has suspended three of its members over ultimatum given to Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to lift the suspension on Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.
Mr Chemberline Adiaso, the South East Zonal Coordinator of PSC, announced this in a statement, yesterday, in Umuahia.
The suspended members are Mr Robert Ngwu, director, Inter Party, South East; Mr Ejikeme Ugwu, national director, Legal Matters and Mr Maxwell Okoye, director, Political Matters, South East.
He said the suspension letter was signed by Mr Gideon Sammani, the senior special assistant to the president on Political Matters and facilitator of PSC.
He said the members were suspended for breach of directives and regulations guiding the PSC.
The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had suspended Gov Okorocha over alleged anti-party activities.
Adiaso said they were suspended over a publication entitled ‘Presidential Committee gives Oshiomhole 48 hours ultimatum to lift Okorocha’s suspension.
According to him, their action is totally unacceptable and disrespectful to organs of the party, which is against the laid down rules and regulations guiding the affairs of PSC and constitution of our party.
“You are by this communication, advised to retract this unauthorised publication within 72 hours, failing to do so will lead to expulsion,” the letter stated.
NAN reports that the National Working Committee of the APC had suspended Gov Okorocha over alleged anti-party activities.
Okorocha is said to be supporting the governorship candidate of another political party, instead of the APC in the state.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS24 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS9 hours ago
Sen Binta Secures Jobs For Constituents
- NEWS9 hours ago
Stakeholders Make Case For Ndume As Senate President.
- FEATURES5 hours ago
Water Leaf For Malaria Cure, Measles, Others
- NEWS14 hours ago
Former Kwara Governor’s Aide, Others Defect To APC
- NEWS10 hours ago
Borno PDP Secretary, 12 Party Chairmen Dump Party 24hrs To Elections
- NEWS10 hours ago
INEC Postpones Assembly Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate