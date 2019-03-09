NEWS
APC, PDP Trade Words Over Political Attacks In Osun
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, traded blames over Thursday’s attack on members that caused confusion in the area.
While the APC claimed that members of PDP instigated the fracas by attacking the secretariat of the APC House of Assembly candidate’s office located along Ilesa road in Obokun, the headquarters of Obokun local government of Osun State, the PDP said APC started the feud by attacking their vehicles while returning from a campaign ground at Ikinyinwa-Ijesa.
Addressing newsmen at the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo, the APC candidate, who is currently a member of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Bosun Oyintiloye, accused the candidate of PDP in the constituency, Mr Adewunmi Adeyemi, of leading hoodlums to attack him and his supporters in his office.
Meanwhile, Mr Adeyemi was said to have been arrested along with few others on Thursday night over his alleged involvement in the attack.
Oyintiloye alleged that the attack was carried out with the intention to assassinate him and intimidate his supporters against today’s poll.
The spokesperson for the PDP, Mrs Grace Olojede Omotosho, in her reaction, accused members of APC of descending on her members, in collusion with security operatives, including military personnel.
According to Omotosho, every plea she made to Oyintiloye and APC members to stop the assault was discarded, adding that the atmosphere later became charged when some PDP members were whisked away by the police.
She further alleged that there was a covert move by the ruling APC to intimidate electorates in the constituency, having realised its waning popularity and acceptance.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS6 hours ago
INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Olanipekun, Keyamo, Osinbajo, 15 Other SANs To Defend PMB At Election Tribunal
- NEWS15 hours ago
Sen Binta Secures Jobs For Constituents
- FEATURES10 hours ago
Water Leaf For Malaria Cure, Measles, Others
- NEWS15 hours ago
Stakeholders Make Case For Ndume As Senate President.
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
APC Omitted From INEC Result Sheets In Zamfara
- NEWS20 hours ago
Former Kwara Governor’s Aide, Others Defect To APC