Army To Investigate Video Alleging Invasion Of Commissioner’s Home

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced forensic investigation of video showing soldiers of the NA and other security agents invading the residence of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education, Hon Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.

The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said the investigation is to authenticate or otherwise and advised members of the public to always forward genuine complaints and evidences of professional misconduct against any of its personnel for investigation and necessary action.

“The Nigerian Army has started conducting a comprehensive forensic investigation of the footages to authenticate the validity or otherwise of the claims to guide its further actions.

“In view of these allegations, the NA, for the umpteenth time, categorically reiterates its position in the entire conduct of the 2019 General elections as severally and consistently espoused and directed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, which is – “NA is apolitical, neutral, impartial and will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise.”

“NA’s responsibility in the entire electioneering process is only to assist civil authority, Nigeria Police and other relevant security agencies to – “provide a secure, peaceful and enabling environment for the successful and transparent conduct of the election”.

Anything beyond this is not authorised and therefore, totally unacceptable by the leadership of the NA.

Any military personnel confirmed to be involved in any professional misconduct, such a person (s) would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.”