NEWS
#BayelsaDecides2019: Ex-President Jonathan, Wife, Vote In Otuoke
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, voted at unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan voted at 10.30 a.m., while his wife voted at 10.30 a.m.
Ward 13 is made up of five communities, namely: Otuoke, Otuaba, Ewoi, Otuabula 1 and Otuabula 2.
At unit 37, the Four Square road, an unidentified youth attempted to snatch a ballot box but soldiers on
election monitoring chased him and he escaped to the bush.
Voting has fully commenced in most of the polling units visited and all the card readers are functioning well.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Olanipekun, Keyamo, Osinbajo, 15 Other SANs To Defend PMB At Election Tribunal
- NEWS19 hours ago
Sen Binta Secures Jobs For Constituents
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Water Leaf For Malaria Cure, Measles, Others
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
APC Omitted From INEC Result Sheets In Zamfara
- CRIME5 hours ago
I caught My Wife With My Pastor – Man Tells Court
- NEWS19 hours ago
Stakeholders Make Case For Ndume As Senate President.
- NEWS19 hours ago
Borno PDP Secretary, 12 Party Chairmen Dump Party 24hrs To Elections