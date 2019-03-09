Being Annabel Gets Loud Ovation

It was a night of glamour and glitz as Nollywood darling, Oma Nnadi premiered her movie titled, ‘Being Annabel’.

Celebs stormed the FilmHouse Imax Cinema located in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos last Sunday to celebrate one of their own, Oma Nnadi, whose humility, innocence, yet alluring charms exuded at the event.

Amongst celebrities that was present at the occasion were Wale Ojo, Ebube Nwagbo, IK Ogbonna, Shirley Igwe, Nuella Njubigbo-Chikere, Nosa Rex, amongst others.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Oma Nnadi said she literally fell in love with the script at the first glance of it and it was at that moment she decided she would shoot the film. Nnadi urged the viewers and fans to take home more than a handful in the film but should always be themselves, that being someone else could only lead to more damage. Appreciating everyone that made the movie possible, Oma added that the movie was full of twists that would keep everyone glued to their seat.

The movie will hit the cinemas nationwide later in the month. It has top Nollywood actors including Desmond Elliot, Alexx Ekubo, Ebube Nwagbo, Oma Nnadi, Padita Agu, Ken Erics, Yvonne Jegede and Chelsea Eze. A Kenoma entertainment drama, ‘Being Annabel’ is produced by ChinnyLove Eze, directed by Okey Zubelu Okoh and Oma Nnadi as the executive producer; and was shot in Lagos.

It tells the story of a twin sister, Annabel and Ema, where one is the rich, classy, sassy young woman and the other a complete opposite, as both find themselves dealing with their own depression, demoralization and poverty that sees Ema eventually taking the role of Annabel after her death so as to claim her riches but she soon becomes entangled in her sister’s love triangle along with her worst nightmare. Oma Nnadi played the dual role of Annabel and Ema.