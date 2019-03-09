BenueDecides2019: Ortom, Jime Commend INEC over Governorship/Assembly Polls in Benue

Gov. Samuel Ortom, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on its performance in the Presidential poll in the state.

Ortom gave the commendation on Saturday in Guma shortly after voting at the polling 003, at the LGEA Primary school Ako in the Governorship and state Assembly polls.

Ortom, who voted at exactly 9:22a.m., commended INEC for early release of materials.

He said the situation paved way for early take off of accreditation and voting.

He was optimistic that with such a development the election would be concluded on time.

Also speaking to journalists after voting at his North Bank polling unit Mr Emmanuel Jime, the All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate lauded INEC for its efforts in ensuring that the polls in hitch free.

He, however, said he was yet to visit the situation room to ascertain exactly what the challenges were.

Jime, said early distribution of materials and the orderly voting process showed that” our democracy too is evolving”.

“We are yearning for the day when Nigeria will conduct free, credible polls, that is the minimum that is expected from any working democracy; we are optimistic about the future. There have been noticeable improvements in our electoral process,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was heavy security presence within Makurdi metropolis especially at entry and exit points.

Security operatives were seen implementing the restriction of movement order by allowing only authorised persons’ movement in the city. (NAN)