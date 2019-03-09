BREAKING: Suspected Political Thugs Set INEC Office Ablaze In Ebonyi

Suspected political thugs in Ebonyi state in the early hours of today at the community secondary school Okposi Umuohara in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state set ablaze INEC sensitive materials kept at the Registration Area Center.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the political thugs invaded the Registration Area Center, at about 2:30 am, moved to where the materials were kept for distribution to the different polling centers this morning and set the school building ablaze.

LEADERSHIP further gathered that the suspected thugs also attacked some INEC officials at the Registration Area Center who were keeping vigil to ensure prompt distribution of the materials this morning.

It is not certain if election will hold in the area following the destruction of the sensitive materials.

The state governor, Dave Umahi had yesterday raised the alarm over alleged plot by thugs to invade the state and cause mayhem.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Godswill Obioma proved abortive.

Details later.