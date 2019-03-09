Customer Satisfaction, Our Upmost Importance – Olajumoke Falase

Olajumoke Falase, a creative designer and the CEO of Oresfashion collections, speaks with CAROLINE KANU about the beautiful inspiration behind her passion for art and craft

Synopsis of the journey

I studied Pharmacology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos which is definitely far from what I do now. From my early days I’ve always had an interest in doing business. Not just any kind of business but something that got my hands working. I was never able to sit still without doing anything for even 20 minutes. Creating little things out of anything always interested me. So picking up interest in beading and ankara craft came natural to me. Time spent watching you tube “Do It Yourself” videos and having fun making accessories quickly led me in the path to turning my passion to my paycheck.

Brand signature

Oresfashion Collections is a brand consisting of an array of products, exquisite bespoke beads which include bridal and casual bead jewelleries, African inspired accessories which includes earrings, hair accessories, necklaces, bangles, purses and bags. We also make ankara inspired party souvenirs like books, shopping bags, hand fans, key purses and more and are all made with ankara fabrics to give you an edge of uniqueness in your events.

Inspiration behind art and craft.

I’ll say it started from the home I grew up in and everything around me. I was always encouraged to make things with my hands while growing up and then my mother had some collections of beads that were just beautiful to look at. So growing up and realizing the amount of things that could be made from such little things fascinated me. In fact it still fascinates me.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion to me is a way of life. It covers a whole range of interests, from things as little as a thread or a fishing line to the creative process that goes behind everything and the final application of each piece on a client.

Why art and craft as a career?

It was simple for me to make that decision because it’s where my passion lies. And I’ll rather be happy doing something I love as a career than otherwise.

How do you keep your edge in the competitive world in the business in Nigeria especially Lagos?

As you know Lagos is filled with a lot of talents and people who do amazing creative work too but to succeed one has to understand that the sky is big enough to make your own mark. I used to be worried when I started as to how I would stand out but I’ve learnt over time that just being yourself and concentrating more on yourself rather than on what the next person is doing would take you very far and it has worked well for me.

Most pressing challenges you have faced as a creative director and how have you being able to combat them?

Customer satisfaction is of upmost importance and our number one priority. I am so determined that all of our products have a perfect finishing so as expected I’ve had my own share of “customer satisfaction panic” moments as I call it. I had to create a timeline where customers orders never clash. I always make sure there is at least a week to up to 3weeks gap on orders depending on quantity and creation time. I have had to reject some jobs because I know It wouldn’t be ready on time due to some other jobs at hand and the most rewarding thing is the clients always come back.

Leather made product versus Ankara made products, what’s your opinion on this?

I’ll say both. I love both materials and I work with them.

How prominent is bead necklace compared to other neck ornaments?

Very prominent especially in this part of the world we live in. I am so glad that the past few years have herald more awareness to our own indigenous neckpieces. Now people wear it casually even on shirts. Hence, it’s not only for parties.

What skills are necessary for a successful creativity?

Passion and persistence are key. People tend to get into things they’re not interested in and so lose interest easily. To be successful, I believe you must first have a passion for it so you could see it through. As for skills, you have to be ready to never stop learning. New jewellery design methods come out regularly so it’s necessary to update on skills regularly.

Are you a literate regarding computer and technology for designing? What kind of software do you use during design?

Yes I am but I prefer to draw out my designs the old fashioned way in my design book, seeing as drawing is another thing I love to do.

Future projects for 2019.

I started expanding my brand towards the ending of last year and I am hoping to complete it this year by including an outfit line to my brand. I see myself in five years definitely becoming a name to be reckoned with nationally and internationally by God’s grace.

How do you describe your personal style?

I’ll say simple and classy

What’s your advice to budding youngsters hoping to major in this field.

Never give up no matter the difficulties you might face at the beginning. It’s always worth it at the end.