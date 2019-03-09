Davido As Ladder For Upcoming Artistes To Bomb

Many Nigerian upcoming artistes have featured big celebrities in their music videos but have yet to make it to limelight with the songs. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM looks at some upcoming artistes whose future has stabilised from featuring DMW Boss Davido.

‘I don’t charge for collabos, and I don’t think I have in the past. The truth is, I love music and I just do it out of the love. So, I do it for free.’ This was Davido’s statement when asked what he charged to feature in a song.

The artiste has set down a legacy he will be forever remembered for; his personal achievement can’t be overstated and he also has been able to put many Nigerian music stars on the world map.

How many Nigerian celebrities could come out openly to boast of helping an artiste become very successful? If there are, they aren’t many and they don’t do it without wanting to get something in return.

But most of those Davido has put on the map have gone on to be megastars of their own and some of them are even his rivals today.

The difference between Davido and other artistes is very simple, he puts his heart in any song he’s being featured while others may not.

For example, how many artistes who featured Wizkid can anyone identify to be making lot of waves like the ones who have had encounter with Davido? It would be difficult. The music industry is a serious business and everyone want to make it big time.

To tell you what the music industry means to the American economy; in 2018, the U.S. music industry grew 11.9 per cent to $9.846 billion from the $8.797 billion tallied in 2017, thanks to continuing explosive growth from streaming, which jumped 30.1 percent to $7.37 billion from the prior year’s total of $5.66 billion.

This marks the third consecutive year of double-digit growth for the industry, as music sales were up 16.5 percent in 2017 and 11.4 percent in 2016.

Driving streaming’s growth, according to figures released last Thursday by the Recording Industry Association of America, was a 42.4 per cent increase to 50.2 million in paid subscribers from the 35.3 million subscribers counted for 2017.

Within streaming, on-demand models dominated revenue contributing nearly $6.163 billion, a 29.7 per cent increase over the prior year’s total of $4.751 billion in the prior year; while programmed streaming and satellite broadcasts totalled $1.204 billion, up 28.9 per cent from $934 million in the prior year. These totals include SoundExchange distributions as designated in the RIAA press release, as well as direct payments to labels from services like Pandora.

With such an amount derived from music, why won’t many youths in Nigeria want to tap from the goldmine? Many upcoming artistes are looking for helpers , people who could propel them to excel with music. These days, some do it with money, but without talent even with money , one can’t go far in the music industry unless with God’s favour.

One artiste in Nigeria that has been helping upcoming artistes to “Blow” (become famous) is Nigerian African Super Star and DMW Boss Davido who is on an American media tour right now selling his brand and the country’s image in good light.

The multi-award winner has successfully promoted his brand in Nigeria and the whole world at large in a very short time of his discovery in the music business.

The majority of the people David has had a stint with are their own bosses right now. Examples are producer, director Kiddominant best known for producing hit tracks for several artistes like Orezi, Wizkid. But what made him famous and even crowned him the Best Producer in Headies Awards was Davido’s track “Fall” that was massively accepted by fans both home and abroad which placed him on the pedestal.

For Mc Galaxy, Davido helped the artiste push his brand to the general public. Davido managed to get MC Galaxy his first career hit with “Nek Unek and his verse was the talk of town back then.

Nobody even knew this Tanzanian music powerhouse called Diamond Platnumz who though was popular in his home country, not in Africa. His superstar status came after Davido remixed his hit single “Number One.” Diamond got so big he became Davido’s rival.

Humblesmith, now popular has featured lots of artistes, but has not enjoyed that popularity he got from DMW’s boss, Davido with “Osinachi” remix.

No doubt Osinachi is the biggest hit song Humble Smith has released.

Also, the reigning musical star Burna Boy went down after he dropped his first single in Nigeria, but rose up after featuring Davido on a song tagged ‘Trumpet’. The song was the most successful song on Burna Boy’s mixtape Burn Identity 2. Burna Boy has been dishing out hits upon hits ever since.

The Tripple MG Signee Tekno, before Duro, before his hit single ‘Wash’ there was ‘Holiday’ which featured Davido.

‘Run Town’ wouldn’t have been running the town if Davido hadn’t featured in his first single which everyone thought actually belonged to Davido. He gathered airplay when he released ‘Party Like 1980’ but his big break didn’t come until he got a verse from Davido. The HKN chief laced Runtown’s biggest hit, ‘Gallardo’ with one of his best verses and the artiste has gone on to become a star of his own.

Furthermore, the formal YBNL signee Lil Kesh was not fully accepted by the fans until Davido played an influencing role in his career by putting him on music lovers playlist. Davido remixed “Shoki” at his peak and his verse is the best on the song.

In addition, Davido discovered Mayorkun after he made a cover of his hit track “Money” featuring Olamide as he posted it on twitter and the rest was history. The Headies 2018 next rated award winner will be forever indebted to the DMW boss who has an unwavering belief in him.

Mayorkun is known for many hit songs that have rocked charts since he signed on to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label.

Even Chioma Avril Rowland can’t be left out as she was made popular by Davido’s ‘Assurannce’.

So it is right to say that the DMW Boss, Davido, is not just an exceptional artiste but a down-to-earth personality who wishes everybody well. If other Nigerian musicians could emulate him, there would be prosperity for everyone and jobs for more people.