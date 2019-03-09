DeltaDecides2019: Okowa Votes, Confident Of His Re-election

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Saturday voted at about 8.40 a.m., expressing confidence that he would emerge victorious in his re-election bid.

The governor spoke to newsmen immediately after casting his vote at Ward 2, Unit 3 at Oni Primary School, Owa Alero, Ika North East Local Government area of Delta.

He lauded the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the Registration Area Center (RAC) system which enabled early and timely distribution of electoral materials.

“By the Grace of God, I will emerge victorious, I expect to win grand slide if not in the 25 local government areas, I will win in 24 local government areas,” he said.

Okowa expressed optimism that the police and other sister agencies would provide adequate security in the state.

“INEC has done well, especially with the introduction of the RAC system.

” The turnout is impressive and with the new system, people come, cast their votes and go and with INEC engaging lots of youth corpers has made the process easier,” okowa said.