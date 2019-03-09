EbonyiDecides2019: More INEC Materials Carted Away In Ebonyi As PDP/APC Trade Blame

Barely 9 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission sensitive and non sensitive materials was set ablaze by suspected political thugs in Okposi Umuohara in Ezza North LGA, another set of the Commissions materials for today’s election at Ngbo ward in aobodo Eja in Ohaukwu Local government area also reportedly carted away by suspected thugs in Ebonyi.

The All Progressives Congress APC State Chairman, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze who made the allegation said that the electoral materials was at about 10am this morning was carted away by unknown gunmen and express concern over the incident.

Though the APC State Chairman did not give details of the disruption and the carting away of the materials described the incident as unhealthy.

Meanwhile the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state has accused the All Progressive Congress APC of masterminding the attacks in the different areas of the state and called on the security agencies to ensure prompt response to forestall another occurrence.

Speaking with Journalist, the Senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial zone on the platform of PDP, Senator Obinna Ogba condemned the burning of the materials by gunmen at the Registration Area Centre (RAC) located at community Secondary School Okposi Umuoghara in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi state.

The area where the incident took place is within the Senatorial zone of Senator Ogba.

The Senator accused members of the main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the arson.

He also chided the security agencies in the state for failing in their duties to safeguard the election materials in the area.

“I just got the information this morning. You know, earlier, we have been saying something about this; that this party, APC, is not doing anything. They are not campaigning.

“We knew that they want to cause mayhem today. Because, what they are looking for is a way they could cause the cancellation of elections in some areas and call for reelection some other time, so that they can bring their Army, police and what have you.

“But the people will not allow that. The security agencies should live up to their expectations. If they did not collude with security agents, how could they have gone to the place to set the sensitive materials ablaze?” Senator Ogba queried.

He however, said the exercise is expected to go on smoothly and peaceful despite the antics of the opposition in the state.