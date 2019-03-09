EFCC Arrests Imo Accountant General Over N1bn Laundering Allegation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the acting Accountant General of Imo State, Mr. Uzoho Casmir, on suspicion of laundering the sum of N1.050billion through a new generation bank for the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

An EFCC source who revealed the story said Uzoho’s arrest followed intelligence report that the governor intended to use the money for vote buying in favour of a particular candidate in the governorship election.

The EFCC source further revealed that Uzoho withdrew the amount in three tranches between Tuesday and Thursday this week in the following order: N200 million on Tuesday, N500 million on Wednesday and N350 million on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has blocked the said accounts, while the arrested accountant general is said to be providing useful information to the Commission.

This will no doubt put scanners in the works for Governor Okorocha who had sworn to do everything within his powers to install his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

Before his appointment, Uzoho was a director of finance in Okorocha’s government and was in 2016 fingered in a N2 billion bailout fund scam, which was given to the state by the federal government for the payment of salary arrears of civil servants.

Similarly, the EFCC has also uncovered about N1billion cash withdrawal by the Kwara State government a week before the last presidential and National Assembly elections.

Those arrested and currently being interrogated in respect of the suspicious withdrawal include the state commissioner for finance, Nurudeen Banu; accountant general, Sulaiman Ishola; commissioner for water resources, Yusuf Abdulkadir; Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole; special adviser, commissioner for energy, Eleja Taiwo Banu; chief of staff, Abdulwahab Yusuf; officials of the Secretary to the State Government and those of the Government House.

It was gathered that investigations by EFCC operatives revealed that the said money was withdrawn from the state’s account domiciled with Sterling Bank.

An official of the state fovernment, Hafees Yusuf, confirmed to the operatives that he got instructions from his “boss” to withdraw some monies sometime in February 2019.

He said: “My Controller of Finance told me that the sum of N350,000,000 was paid into the account of Kwara State government, and I was instructed by my boss to raise cheques of various sums of monies, which I did and were duly signed by the Controller of Finance. I withdrew the monies as I was instructed by my supervisor.”

A senior official at Sterling Bank, who is currently being interrogated by operatives, revealed that the accountant general, commissioner for finance and permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance are signatories to the account where N720,000,000 cash was withdrawn from the Kwara State government account domiciled in the branch of the bank located at Post Office in Ilorin between February 7 and 11, 2019.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Kwara State Government have been granted administrative bail even as investigations continue. They are expected to be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Ilorin next week.

The suspicious withdrawals were uncovered after operators acted on a petition by a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Kwara Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability (KWARA-CGGA) asking for the probe of over N1 billion loan that the state government secured from a bank a few days to the general elections.

When contacted, EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade confirmed the reports.