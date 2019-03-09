EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-NHIS Boss For $2.1m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, re-arraigned a former executive secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Oluwafemi Thomas, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged $2.1 million fraud.

Thomas was arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji, alongside a Bureau De Change operator, Kabiru Sidi, on an amended seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and fraud.

They were alleged to have carried out cash transactions to the tune of $2.1 million dollars without going through any financial institution, contrary to legal provisions.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that Thomas conspired with his wife, Funmi, to make a cash payment of $2,198,900.00 to one Ibitoye Bamidele at their residence on 20, Lagos University Teaching Hospital Road, Idi-Araba, Lagos.

The second defendant, Sidi, was also said to have lied to an EFCC investigator, Afeez Mustapha that he was the owner of the money that the first defendant and his wife transacted with.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them and the judge granted them permission to continue to enjoy the terms of the bail he had earlier granted them.

Justice Faji, however, ordered the prosecution to inform the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) about the pendency of the case, which warrants the defendant’s international passport to be deposited in court.

He then adjourned the case to March 19 for continuation of trial.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Dr Martins Oluwafemi Thomas (aka Dr Ike), a former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and Mrs Femi Thomas (still at large) on or about the 3rd of July 2015, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, urged Bamidele Ibitoye to remove from the Lagos jurisdiction, the sum of $2,198, 900.00, being proceeds of Dr Martins Oluwafemi’s unlawful enrichment as a former public officer and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 and punishable under Section 15(2) (c) and ( 3) of the Money laundering Prohibition Act, 2011( as amended by Act No 1 of 2012).”