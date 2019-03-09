EnuguDecides2019: Gov. Ugwuanyi Commends INEC For Peaceful Polls In Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed optimism that the governorship election in the state will end on a good note.

Ugwuanyi disclosed this on Saturday in Nsukka after casting his vote at Orba Ward 2, Amube Ward 1 of Polling Unit 007 by 9.35 am.

The governor said that he was impressed with the organisation of the poll, adding “it will end in praise.”

An international observer, Mr Titus Alagba said that he was impressed with the conduct of the electoral umpire and electorate during the exercise.

Alagba, who is a member of the Nigeria in the Diaspora Organisation, said they were excited that the process had so far gone as expected.

Meanwhile, the elections witnessed low voter turnout in some areas visited as well as very few security personnel.

In Ngwo-Asaa in Udi LGA, Agbani in Nkanu and Oji River councils, election officials arrived early and voting commenced about 8a.m with unimpressive turnout of voters compared to Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

It was a similar situation at Nsukka as INEC officials and security agents were seen on ground as early as 7.30 a.m attending to voters.

NAN visited Union Primary School, Nsukka Primary School and Owerre Umuoye polling units and voting was moving smoothly.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman of the council area, Mr Patrick Omeje expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the elections.

Omeje expressed the hope that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would come out successfully.