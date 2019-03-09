NEWS
Foundation To Provide Medical Aid To 4,000 Lagosians
Pistis Foundation, a non-profit social intervention organisation, is set to hold a one-week medical and surgical outreach to cater to about 4,000 underprivileged people in the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos State.
This free event tagged, “Ubomi…Restoring Lives”, will commence soon at Lekki, Lagos.
According to the chairman, Board of Trustees of Pistis Foundation and Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church; Godman Akinlabi, “Ubomi is how we impact the lives of those in our immediate community, who may be suffering from illnesses that may lead to avoidable deaths for children and adults.
Healthcare in Nigeria is generally poor and it requires the collective support of government and non-governmental organisations to enhance current standards. At Pistis Foundation and The Elevation Church, we believe that greatness means service and we are happy to serve our communities and make many lives better.”
Ubomi means “life” in Xhosa, a South African language. It is designed to cater to indigent people who cannot afford medical/surgical fees for their health conditions. As such, Pistis Foundation will be attending to everyone who fits this profile, irrespective of religious or ethnic background, within the 4,000 person-limit, during the outreach. Being attended to will be on a first-come basis, except in emergency cases.
