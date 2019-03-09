GombeDecides2019: Accreditation, Voting Commences in Gombe

Voting for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections commenced at exactly 8 a.m in many parts of Gombe State.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who monitored the exercise in Gombe metropolis reports that turnout of voters is impressive.

NAN reports that voters were on the queues as early as 6 a.m, waiting for the exercise to commence.

At polling unit 008 and 006 at Kamara Primary School, the Presiding Officer, Augustin Kuji, said that everything needed for the election was on ground and the card readers were working perfectly.

In Pantami/Malamkuri Primary School, the Presiding Officer, Maryam Yayaji, said so far , they had encountered no problem and voting had commenced.

Also, Mr Adams Emmanuel, the Presiding Officer at Justice Pindiga Street, polling unit 017, said that voting started at exactly 8 a.m because they had everything they needed on ground.

At Kofan Parashi, polling unit 003, voting commenced at exactly 8 a.m.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Barkindo Mohammed, said: “this time around we have not encountered any problem, everything is going on smoothly.

At the polling unit in Jauro Abare, voters were seen already casting their votes by 8 a.m. (NAN)