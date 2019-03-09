Imbalanced Socio-economic Opportunities Widen Gender Inequality In Nigeria – Minister

The minister of Women Affairs And Social Development, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, has said the gender inequality in Nigeria is widespread due to patriarchy, imbalance in socio-economic opportunities, cultural and religious factors and inadequate enabling legal and policy frameworks, among other factors.

Abubakar stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, during a courtesy visit to Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Dutse, as part of activities to mark the celebration of the International Women’s Day (IWD).

She said IWD 2019 should provide a good opportunity for women to accelerate advocacy for increased participation in inclusive development as well as decision making, which is in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the Nigerian government that gives prominence to social inclusion and investment in the Nigerian people as a national priority.

The minister also said countries are expected to sensitise and encourage stakeholders to examine ways in which innovations can remove barriers and accelerate progress for gender equality, women’s empowerment, encourage investments in gender-responsive social systems, build services and infrastructure that meet the needs of women and girls.

She urged all stakeholders to join hands with the ministry in line with the theme, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” to ensure that Nigerian women and girls are empowered, advanced and adequately participate in the political process.

Earlier in her welcome address, principal of the school, Hajia Rukayat Hussain, said the girl child should be able to know her rights and responsibilities in the society in this present age adding that gone are those days when women should only be heard and not seen.

She said this year’s theme means women and girls are expected to think divergently and be vibrant contributors to the formation of policies and implementation that would take this country to the next level.

“In GGSS Dutse, we are grooming the girls to potentially take giant strides in the areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, etc, which are dominated by men. As potential leaders, mothers, mentors and role models, we don’t expect anything less from them”, Hussain added.

In his address, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Karlon, called on legislative architecture in Nigeria to give women more platforms through the enactment of laws that would acknowledge and encourage the contribution of women to development.

He said sustaining the advocacy for the rights of women was key to ensuring the establishment of gender equality for both women and men urging girls to be innovative and think smart too in their studies in order to create a path for development of gender responsive society.