International Women’s Day: WHO Assures Commitment To Gender Equality
To commemorate the 2019 International Women’s Day, World Health Organisation (WHO), has assured of commitment to gender equality and women empowerment.
The regional director of the WHO Regional Office for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed this during the commemoration of the 2019 International Women’s Day, yesterday, in Abuja.
Moeti said, “I reaffirm the commitment of WHO to gender equality and women empowerment. Let us all “think equal, build smart, innovate for change” to improve health outcomes for women and girls so they can realise their potential and contribute to transformative socioeconomic and political development in the Africa region.
“World Health Organisation has prioritised and promoted leadership in gender, equity and rights across all its health policies and programmes with a view to achieving universal health coverage and attaining the triple billion goals set out in our new programme of work.
According to her, African women are increasingly occupying positions of power and influencing braver legislation and policy making and demonstrating to other women that their voices can make decisions on issues impacting their lives.
