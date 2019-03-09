NEWS
#KadunaDecides2019: Voting Begins In Kaduna Metropolis As Early Voting Materials Hit Polling Units
The governorship and state House of Assembly elections have begun in some polling units within Kaduna metropolis.
Our correspondent who visited Ungwuan Sarki, Queen Amina,Waff Road polling units at 8:10am observed that voting has commenced with early arrival of election materials.
Voters are trooping in various polling units as the exercise is peacefully,though security operatives mounted roads block in some strategic locations checking vehicular movement.
Some of the voters who spoke commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for prompt distribution of elections materials.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS8 hours ago
INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Olanipekun, Keyamo, Osinbajo, 15 Other SANs To Defend PMB At Election Tribunal
- NEWS17 hours ago
Sen Binta Secures Jobs For Constituents
- FEATURES13 hours ago
Water Leaf For Malaria Cure, Measles, Others
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
APC Omitted From INEC Result Sheets In Zamfara
- CRIME3 hours ago
I caught My Wife With My Pastor – Man Tells Court
- NEWS17 hours ago
Stakeholders Make Case For Ndume As Senate President.