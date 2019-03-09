KadunaDecides2019: Voting Begins In Kaduna Metropolis As INEC Staff Hit Polling Units Early

The governorship and state House of Assembly elections has begun in some polling units within Kaduna metropolis.

Our correspondent who visited Ungwuan Sarki, Queen Amina, Waff Road polling units at 8:10am observed that voting has commenced with early arrival of election materials.

Voters are trooping in various polling units as the exercise is peaceful, though security operatives mounted roads block in some strategic locations checking vehicular movement.

Some of the voters who spoke commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for prompt distribution of elections materials.