Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

#KadunaDecides2019: Voting Begins In Kaduna Metropolis As INEC Staff Hit Polling Units Early

Published

1 min ago

on


The governorship and state House of Assembly elections has begun in some polling units within Kaduna metropolis.

Our correspondent who visited Ungwuan Sarki, Queen Amina, Waff Road polling units at 8:10am observed that voting has commenced with early arrival of election materials.

Voters are trooping in various polling units as the exercise is peaceful, though security operatives mounted roads block in some strategic locations checking vehicular movement.

Some of the voters who spoke commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for prompt distribution of elections materials.

 


Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR