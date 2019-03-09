NEWS
#KogiDecides2019: Gov. Bello Votes, Laments Low Voters Turnout
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State voted at about 8.38 a.m. at Agasa Uvete Polling Unit 011 in Okene Local Government area.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello and two of his wives spent about 15 minutes to go through accreditation and voting unlike Feb.23 when the card reader failure kept the governor for over two hours before voting.
The process went smoothly with the card reader working well.
Speaking after, the governor commended INEC for a job well done in terms of timely arrival of materials and personnel.
Bello, however, observed that the turnout was not as impressive when compared with that Feb. 23 election.
In Lokoja, the state capital, election started few minutes after 8.00 a.m. in many polling units.
NAN reports that voting and accreditation were also going on peacefully in other parts of Okene like Adavi, Ihima, Okengwe, Eika and Kuroko, among others.
The turn out was also picking up gradually, while the polling units remain peaceful with security agents in attendance.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
