KogiDecides2019: INEC Postpones Elections in Mopamuro LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday postponed the state House of Assembly election across Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi state.

The Electoral Officer, Mopamuro LGA, Mr Opanachi Ojodale, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at the INEC office in Mopa, that the election was postponed to Sunday March 10, due to wrong ballot papers that were taken to the area.

According to Ojodale, the ballot papers belonging to Akpa LGA in Kogi East, were taken to Mopamuro LGA, development that was discovered in the early hours of Saturday (election day).

He told NAN that the new ballot papers for Mopamuro would arrive the LG office later in the day, from Abuja

NAN reports that INEC’s office in Mopamuro on Friday night distributed election materials to Registration Area Centres (RACs) at the ward level across the LGA.

Meanwhile, some youths of Orokere community had earlier on Saturday conducted a peaceful demonstration to the palace of their traditional ruler, to protest against the alleged importation of thugs to their community by suspected opposition party members.

The youths alleged that the thugs were imported by some politicians in the area to cause mayhem and disrupt the electoral process.

Mr Segun Peter, the youth leader, who spoke on behalf of the youths at the palace, urged the monarch to call the politicians to order so as to forestall a breakdown of law and order during the elections.

“The thugs threatened to disrupt the electoral process in the community, and unleash terror on members of opposition parties.

“The thugs also threatened that voters, who have decided not to vote for their candidates should not bother to come out to vote.

“We are peace-loving people, our youths are ready to stand firm and resist any form of intimidation to protect our votes,” Peter said.

The monarch, Chief Ajayi Mejedi, the Ajugbonjagun of Orokere land, praised the youths for the peaceful protest and promised to call the people mentioned to order.

“This election will be different; nobody should foment any form of trouble before, during, and after the election,” the monarch warned.

He urged the people to go out and cast their votes peacefully for the candidates of their choice. (NAN)