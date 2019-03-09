LagosDecides2019: Voting Commences In Egbeda

Voting commenced early on Saturday in some parts of Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

At polling units 45 and 40 in Ward 8 in the Alimosho Local Government Area, in Egbeda, the electorate were seen arriving as early as 6:15am.

The electoral officials arrived the polling units with their materials at 7: 05 am, while the electorates waited patiently.

NAN reports that electoral materials were being arranged by the officials and ready for the electioneering process at about 7:57am.

The officials first enlightened the electorate on the processes involved in voting and how to avoid mistakes.

This was followed by pasting of voter lists on the wall for easy identification.

At the time of filling this report, electorate were joining queues and beginning to cast their votes .

NAN confirmed that voting commenced at precisely 8:15 am.