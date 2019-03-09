Connect with us
#LagosDecides2019: Voting Yet To Commence At Some PU In Alimosho LGA

Published

1 min ago

on


At 8a.m, the Unity Primary School,  Egbe,  Alimosho LGA,  Ward D,  polling unit 029, 030, 031, no queue, no presence of INEC officials, scanty voters found analysing newspaper headlines.

 


