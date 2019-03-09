My Customers Get The Best From Me – Lisa

Background

My name is Mrs Lisa Sunny, I am from Benue State, Ado local government area, and from Idoma ethnic group. I am the second of six children.

I attended Government Secondary School, Jos, Plateau State. Proceeded to the University of Jos where I studied Psychology.

I run a business in interior design, which started before I got admission into the university.

How It All Started

My business started about 16 years ago, I actually had passion for business at an early age. I worked with a curtain company after secondary school. it was the money I saved while working there that I used to sponsor myself to the university.

While working with the curtain company, I learnt a lot about the business and so I decided to start my own business.

Challenges

The major challenge I faced while trying to start the business was capital. I didn’t have enough cash for the purchase of certain curtain fabric materials because doing interior involves traveling. But despite that challenge, I persisted and persevered. So far, I have been able to grow my brand PARCEO Curtains into what it is today.

Another challenge is our location, any one in business who wants to make a success of it have to think of the right location. I changed location a few times to suit my business.

What Makes You Unique

I try to give the best to any customer that comes to my shop. People come with different demands every day, but it is important to accommodate them with patience. I must tell you that my training in school has been of great help especially when it comes to dealing with difficult customers. I make conscious effort not to transfer aggression even on a day that I’m in a bad mood. I really bring my discipline to my business.

Again, my curtains are of high quality, I go for quality fabrics and make curtains, bed sheets and accessories readily available at an affordable price. There is something for everyone in my business place. Most importantly, we are very friendly and willing to satisfy our customers no matter how difficult it may seem.

Driving Force

My passion for interior design and my zeal to make it a success. Again the support from loved ones who encourage me along the way gives me more energy because I must not disappoint them.

Mentor(s)

Mrs Mercy Ogezi, my mother, she has inspired me in many ways and she thought me to be hardworking and diligent in business.

Hobbies

I love travelling and reading.

Dread

I dread not meeting customers demand because in business high patronage comes from meeting customers’ demand.

Most Memorable Day

My most memorabable day was the day I got a very big contract. That was a few years ago, it helped in improving my business.

Future Projection

Want to expand my business to include furniture and kitchen wares.

Secret Of Success

First and foremost, it is God and I have been resilient at all stages of my business till date that has helped me thus far.

How Do You Balance Business With Family?

It is not easy, but I thank God for my husband he is very understanding and supportive he encourages me to be better.

I have learnt to give everything its pride of place, it means there are days I wake up very early to meet up with certain things in the home or at the shop. I dedicate time for each activity and I ensure I follow a strict rule when it comes to timing.

Advice To Women

Women should always work hard and not give up. Whatever they set their minds to do, no matter how small it is, they should follow it through.