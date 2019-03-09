NCDC Confirms 39 New Cases Of Lassa Fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 39 new cases of Lassa fever in six states.

The confirmed cases, the centre said, were reported in Edo 20, Ondo 12, Ebonyi 2, Bauchi 2, Taraba 2 and Kogi 1 with eight new deaths in Edo, Ondo and Kogi states.

It said, “from January 1st to March 3rd, 2019, a total of 1,374 suspected cases have been reported from states that have recorded at least one confirmed case (21 states including FCT). Out of the states, 420 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 939 negative (not a case).

“Overall, 33 states including FCT have reported a total of 1, 447 suspected cases.

“Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 93 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 22.1 per cent.”

It, however, said that in the reporting week 09, no new health care worker was affected but informed that a total of 15 health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in seven states.

NCDC further stated that 69 patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country.

It also said that a total of 4,902 contacts have been identified from 19 States. “Of these 1,926 (39.3 per cent) are currently being followed up; 2,923 (58.6 per cent) have completed 21 days follow up, while 4 (0.1 per cent) were lost to follow up. 80 (1.6 per cent) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 49 (1.0 per cent) have tested positive.