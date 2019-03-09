Need To Celebrate Women

Yesterday, the world marked the International Day for Women, a day set aside by the international community to bring to the fore the oft-forgotten importance of women in society. The day is set aside to create more awareness of the role of women in human development. It also stresses the urgency of acknowledging their contributions and respect them for that. The day calls to mind the need for the larger society to imbibe the culture of promoting the activities of women, including appointing more women into leadership positions to facilitate the progress of the world at large and Nigeria in particular.

This year’s theme to mark the event is, ‘Think equal, build smart, innovate for change.’ The United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Gueterres, emphasised this theme when he said, “Let’s make sure women and girls can shape the policies, services and infrastructure that impact all our lives. And let’s support women and girls who are breaking down barriers to create a better world for everyone.”

While it is a time for reflection on miles covered by the progress of women across the globe, it is also a call for celebration of acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played extraordinary roles in the history of their countries and communities.

This year’s theme, while focusing on innovative ways that gender equality can be advanced and the empowerment of women, especially in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure, it should also do well to revisit the grassroots of this initiative by highlighting how women can encourage and support one another to succeed in taking up leadership positions.

The dwindling number of women in elective positions in Nigeria is disturbing, to say the least. Regrettably, Nigeria has the lowest proportion of female lawmakers in Africa. Lesser participation of women in governance can be blamed on archaic tradition and culture which perceive women as inferior to men. Their role of housekeeping and nurturing children has been clearly mapped out for them. While this is good, it should also be realised that the job of a woman does not end there.

Nigeria has never had a female president or vice president, and none of Nigeria’s 36 states has ever elected a woman as governor. Few have been lucky to be elected deputy governor. One way to help the situation is to take a cue from the Rwandan example where there is a law giving women a number of seats in the parliament. In 2003, a new constitution was put in place where 30 per cent of parliamentary seats were reserved for women.

Currently, much is being said about how women helped to rebuild the country after the 1994 genocide. It is also instructive that because of the immense role of women, the country is now regarded as the fastest growing economy in Africa.

We cite the Rwandan experiment because that country’s commitment to girl education is laying a solid foundation for them to assume positions of leadership in all spheres of the society. Today, Rwanda’s parliament leads the world in female representation.

The closest Nigeria got to achieving 35 per cent affirmative action stipulated at the Beijing Women’s Conference of 1995 was during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He appointed about 31 per cent women in his cabinet. Today, fewer women are making it to elective and appointive leadership positions.

While it is important for there to be an enabling environment for women, it is also vital that women sit up and make use of the platforms currently available to work hard and win leadership positions and roles in politics on their own merit. Women need to come out and fight for their rights and eschew tokenism that further reduce their status as equal partners in all aspects of human endeavour. Women must accept that they are strong and should dispel the belief that they are not capable of getting what they desire and deserve in society.

Women, in our opinion, have all it takes to soar and conquer. What is lacking is the will power required for them to take their destinies in their own hands. This, in our view, is the effect of years of subjugation of the girl-child who is raised to believe that she is inferior to her male counterpart and to that extent denied the push she needs to rise and shine.

It will take a little longer for the situation to be remedied. This newspaper believes firmly that sooner than later, women will be recognised for who they really are – the hand that rocks the cradle and indispensable nation builders.