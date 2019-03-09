Olanipekun, Keyamo, Osinbajo, 15 Other SANs To Defend PMB At Election Tribunal

There are indications that legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), will lead Festus Kenyamo, Akin Osinbajo – the younger brother of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and 15 other senior advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential election tribunal.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that the defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakari, and his party had vowed to challenge President Buhari’s victory at the polls in court.

Olanipekun will lead Buhari’s defence team of eight other SANs: Yusuf Alli, A.B. Mahmoud, Funke Adekoya, Femi Atoyebi, Mike Igbokwe, Osaro Egbobamien, Niyi Akintola and Akin Osinbajo,

The APC legal team is led by Rotimi Amaechi’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi who helped him to win his celebrated case against Celestine Omehia in 2007 to become governor in Rivers State. Other APC lawyers are Alex Izinyon, Charles Edosomwan, Prof Taiwo Ospitan, Y.C. Maikyau, Dr. Muiz Banire, Ibrahim Bawa, Benbella Anachebe and Festus Keyamo, all SANs.