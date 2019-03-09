NEWS
PMB Hails Osinbajo At 62
President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.
The president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, joined Dolapo, her children and Nigerians across the country and around the world to celebrate the erudite scholar, Minister of the Gospel and ‘‘very dependable deputy with whom I share a very special bond.’’
Shehu said, “President Buhari is grateful to God for preserving the life of Prof Osinbajo, who, in the past four years, has diligently championed the values of and setting the foundation for the peace, progress, and stability of Nigeria, by working very hard to build a resilient economy while promoting transparency and accountability.
“On this special occasion, the president extends special appreciation to the vice president and wishes him many more years of robust health, happiness and fulfilment in his service to God, the nation and humanity.
“He looks forward to sharing many special moments of celebration with his deputy as they take Nigeria to the Next Level in the years ahead.”
