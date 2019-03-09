Reign Of Secondhand Clothes

In this report, BLESSING BATURE and HENRY TYOHEMBA write on the rising patronage of second hand fabrics which has overtime become an emerging market for contraband merchants

Okrika, okinans, Igbajo, Bendown select as they are popularly called by Nigerians from different regions, have become bestseller in major Nigerian cities including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Few years ago, no one would have imagined that secondhand clothes would one day become so acceptable to the level that it will compete favourably with brand new clothes for patronage. Not even in Abuja, the nation capital city.

Back then, patronizing second hand clothes was usually seen as an act associated with poverty. Now the narrative has drastically changed, with high class men in the society equally patronizing the clothes sometimes on the excuse that they have spotted designer and a fashionable wares.

Although, the ban on used clothes still subsists in the country, trade in the commodity over the years, has been booming so much that every major town and city in the federation now has markets devoted to the trade.

In Federal Capital Territory, for instance, such markets as Nyanyan, Karmo, Suleija and Karu Markets among others are famous for the trade in consignments of second-hand clothes usually sourced from the US, Italy, England and other European countries through borders in Lagos and Kotonu.

Apart from that, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that a sight along the road side of Abuja major joints is one to behold as both high and middle level workers are seen competing for choices. These road side markets are different from the weekly designated ones mentioned earlier.

Unlike in the past when wearing of fairly used clothes was scorned at by Nigerians and the act given derogatory names, today, selling these second hand materials referred to as ‘okrika’, ‘bend down attire’, ‘come and select’, ‘gbanjo’ and ’tokunbo’ is no doubt a lucrative business which has definitely come to stay.

Our correspondents who were out in the popular Nyanyan and Karmo markets and other devoted Abuja joints for the activities to examine the situation discovered that trade in used items are fast becoming common spectacles within the metropolis.

Previously, the commonest items on offer in any ‘bend down boutique’ are shirts, trousers and skirts. Today, however, the scope of the trade has been expanded to accommodate virtually every fashion item and accessories. On offer, these days are all types of clothes, shoes, bags, night gowns and even underwears, including bras and panties. These come in various sizes and grades for men, women and children.

Even though, used clothes were viewed as meant for the low and medium income earners today, patronage cuts across every social layer.

Some of the dealers in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Weekend said most of the customers now prefer to buy fairly used pants and bras for the fact that they are genuine and last longer than the new ones.

Mr Festus Amadi who was at Karmo Market in Abuja selling the secondhand product said, “Everybody buys our products. Both rich men and women even some government officials and their wives come here to buy clothes for their children.”

There seems to be unspoken rule about the age of the materials. Fairly used clothes, regarded as first or high grade in the market parlance, attracts higher prices, while the older and fading ones attract less.

LEADERSHIP Weekend further discovered that these types of clothes are called different names by different people. Some of the code-names include, “Okrika” which is sometimes shortened to “Ok”; “Ben Down”; come and select; “Toks”, an abbreviation for the Yoruba word “Tokunboh” which means imported or from overseas; ‘man go survive’ and so on.

However, which of these appellation applies, depends on individuals preference and the environment. At any rate, they (nicknames) all refer to one thing: “second-hand clothes”.

To some of the dealers, the boom in the industry is not only an answer to fervent prayers but an alternative to unemployment.

A 27-year-old graduate and merchant in second-hand clothes at Karmo market, Yusuf Adamu said she wasted four years after graduation waiting for an elusive white-collar job. “Today I’m happy that, at least, I’m doing something,” she said adding, “It may not be what I would have loved to do as a graduate of Business Administration and Management, but it is better than being idle with your basic needs staring you in the face, daily.”

Mr Innocence Obinna, a dealer in second hand clothes said: “In the past people were shy patronizing us. They didn’t want to be seen or caught buying fairly-used clothes, but now caution has been thrown to the wind. People now openly patronize us. Our customers cut across the low class, middle class and working class, and these obviously are both the learned and uneducated. In fact, we have more of the graduates, sophisticated ladies and polished men as customers. We enjoy dealing more with these because they don’t give us much wahala in terms of money.

“Our goods are in grades. You won’t believe that some women running boutiques buy first grades clothes from us that are sometimes never worn some just have slight factory problems and are packed with used ones for export.

“What boutique owners do is to air, iron and if necessary, dry clean these clothes and mix them with new stocks in their shops and display for sale. Even the fairly used ones are also in grades and these determine how much we sell them.”

Another dealer who sells pant and bra, Ernest Ndubisi told our reporters that “It is good business anytime, any day although there are a lot of risks involved, especially if you have grown to the extent of going to Cotonou or other border cities to bring in these things.”

Asked if she was aware of the devastating effects of the trade on the local economy or the health implications associated with selling or using second-hand clothes, the fair complexioned, gap-toothed trader said: “I don’t think there are health implications, in fact, before you wear any cloth, especially second hand clothes, it is advisable you wash and sun-dry before you can wear.”

Clement Okafor, who has been into okrika business for more than a decade said: “I have been selling secondhand clothes both pants and bra for more than 10 years. In the past, the stuffs were popularly called okrika clothes. We now have stable customers who leave money with us to get them nice stuffs whenever we have new stock. We know their taste and sizes and so put theirs aside first before we sell to others.”

In other separate interviews with dealers and customers, LEADERSHIP Weekend further gathered that different reasons abound why most Nigerians patronize these products. Some of these reasons border largely on economic and social variables.

For some, they can’t compromise quality which they believe the second-hand clothes symbolize for anything else, while some are compelled by economic circumstances to patronize these used clothes because, to them, they come cheaper than new ones.

A customer who introduced herself as Binta Osighe told our correspondent that she prefers the used clothes because they are of a higher quality. She said: “It can be very frustrating to pay more for new ones which are usually not as strong or good as these ‘Ok’. Also when you buy the second hand clothes, you can never see someone wearing that same type. Although some people say that poverty is the reason people go for Okrika rather than ready-made, but for me, it is the quality of the materials that make me go for it.”

For Chika Joseph, “The truth is that people, especially children look smarter and cute in these bend down stuffs than new ones. And since nobody wants his/her children to look as misfits or second-class citizens, all of us now buy these second-hand clothes. At least, to look like others.”