S/Court Orders Imo Govt To Pay N1bn Contract Fund

The Supreme Court has ordered Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, to pay about N1bn, which the state owed a firm, E F Network Nigeria Limited, owned by Mr Gideon Egbuchulam.

The Apex Court upheld judgment of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, Owerri division on the matter.

The Court also awarded the sum of N500, 000 cost against the appellants, and in favour of the respondents Egbuchulam and his company.

The Imo State government, during the tenure of former governor Ihedi Ohakim, owed the firm a contract debt of N800m, which was part payment for the company’s supply of refuse bags and plastic rolling containers in 2008.

The debt rose to N1bn when the High Court of Imo State, in its judgment, delivered on February 11th, 2014, awarded N200m as damages in the company’s favour.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, yesterday, affirmed the Court of Appeal’s judgment ordering the Imo State governor and three others to pay the N1bn debt to the contractor.

The Apex Court dismissed the appeal filed by the governor and the three other appellants — the Attorney-General of the state, Environmental Transformation Committee and the Ministry of the Petroleum and Environment of the state.

The Supreme Court, in a lead judgment prepared by Justice Kayode Ariwoola, but read by Justice Amina Augie, dismissed the appeal marked; SC/1001/2016 filed the state government for lacking merit.

Justice Ijeoma Agugua of the Imo State High Court, had held that Imo State government was indebted to E F Network by violating the terms of the contract agreement between them.

The court further held that the Ohakim administration in Imo State, had contracted E F Network in the implementation of the state government’s Clean and Green Initiative.

This led to the award of a contract to the firm to supply 10 million refuse bags and 40,000 plastic rolling containers at N42 per bag and N20 per plastic container.

The Imo State government had kept to the agreed payment schedule but stopped after N35m for 12 months.