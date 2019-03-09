Season Of Congratulatory Messages, Visits In Aso Rock

This week has been a harvest of congratulatory messages and a season of visits to the seat of power. This followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the presidential election penultimate Saturday. President Milos Zeman of Czech Republic during the week congratulated Buhari on his re-election.

The Nigerian leader also received congratulatory and goodwill messages from Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of United Arab Emirates (UAE); Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces.

On Tuesday, the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria paid the president a congratulatory visit in Aso Rock. During the visit of the royal fathers, chairman of the Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said only God gives power to whoever He wills, adding that the re-election of President Buhari is the will of God for the progress and development of the country.

The council urged those who lost the 2019 presidential election to accept the will of God and support President Buhari to move the country forward. He also charged President Buhari to continue to exhibit the characters of justice and fairness as he leads the country. Sultan Abubakar further noted that the traditional institution as an enduring cultural heritage of its people would continue to serve as the bedrock of any administration in power.

Co-chairman of the council, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, said traditional rulers across the country had resolved to work very closely with the Buhari government. He thanked President Buhari for his willingness to work with the traditional institution, because of his belief in taking Nigeria to another level.

Also the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) paid a courtesy visit to the President. Speaking on behalf of the ACF, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mallam Adamu Fika, said the organisation visited to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election. Recalling some strategic projects, which are important to the North and the country as a whole that were abandoned up until 2015 such as the Baro Dry Port and Mambilla Hydro Power station, Mallam Fika said, “It is pleasing to note that since then, the Baro Dry Port has been commissioned, while some other projects have been reactivated and are now being implemented.

“We pray that those organs of government charged with the responsibility for the implementation will double their efforts to ensure that these projects are executed fully to their logical conclusion within reasonable time,” he added.

On Thursday, it was the turn of the Nigeria Labour Congress to pay a congratulatory visit to the president. In his remarks, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, lauded the President for being worker-friendly as exemplified in the granting of bailout funds to state governments to pay backlog of salaries and pensions.

The NLC president said, “We all remember the special bailout and budget support you introduced to support state governments during the recession. Your directive during this intervention was that state governments must offset accumulated arrears of salaries and pension liabilities. I remember you publicly asked state governors, ‘how do you manage to sleep at night when the salaries of workers in your state are not paid?

“For us, that was one of the finest moments we have had with any President in this country…I can stand here today and say your intervention was the difference between life and death for many workers.”

The labour leader appealed to the National Assembly to earnestly pass the National Minimum Wage Act, while also asking President Buhari to, thereafter, sign it into law within the shortest possible time.

Organised labour pledged to remain “veritable partner in progress with government,” counselling the president to continue to “make the Nigerian people, especially the poor, the centre-piece of your policy initiatives and actions.”

These are to mention a few of the plethora of congratulatory messages and visits the president attended to in Aso Rock this week. Also, the congratulatory adverts for him on the pages of newspapers were legion. Indeed, it was a season of congratulations and visits for Mr. President.