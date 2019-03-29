Court Dismisses Omo-Agege’s Suit Against Opposition Candidate Annulment

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, the Edo State Capital, has dismissed an exparte motion filled by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege seeking a leave of court to appeal the Federal High Court Judgement which sacked the Prophet Jones Erue-led faction of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also dismissed a suit filled by the House of Representatives-elect, Rev Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

Justice Philomena Mbua Ekpe in her ruling dismissed both applications for lacking in merit and fined them N300,000 each.

The court held that the plaintiffs could not claimed to be unaware of the case thus could not seek to be joined or challenged the judgement, at this moment.

Omo-Agage and Waive, whose candidacy had earlier be annulled by the Federal High Court, Asaba have to wait for the party at the National level who are party to the case to appeal the judgement.