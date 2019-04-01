NCAA Cautions Pilots, Airline Operators Over Thunderstorm

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised pilots and airline operators to exercise caution during flight operations in hazardous weather conditions.

This warning was contained in an Advisory Circular (AC) with reference no AC: NCAA-AEROMET – 27 addressed to all Pilots and Airline Operators and signed by the Director General, Capt. Muhtar Usman.

In an official statement, issued yesterday and signed by the Signed by the General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, NCAA stated that the AC is sequel to the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) released for the year 2019 by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

It stated that NIMET has predicted March/April and May/June 2019 as the commencement of rainy season in the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria, which is usually accompanied with turbulence. This is in addition to microburst, low level wind share and sometimes events that could affect the safety of flight operations.

With this information, NCAA added that it is expected that Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) may temporarily close the airspace when there are adverse weather conditions.

Consequently, “Flight Crews/Operators and ATCs shall ensure strict adherence to aerodrome operating minima in line with standard and recommend practices.”

In addition, “all pilots are therefore, obliged to exercise maximum restraint whenever severe weather condition is observed or forecast by NIMET.”

For the purpose of safe flight operations, the agency warned that Pilots/Flight Crew Members should obtain adequate departure, en route and destination weather information and briefing from NIMET Aerodrome Meteorological Offices situated in all the airports prior to flight operations.