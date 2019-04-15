Dangerous Migration Choices And Its Moral Hazards

TUNDE OGUNTOLA examines the rising trend of irregular migration for greener pastures via dangerous routes and the need to step up efforts to curb the dangerous tide.

Nearly every part of the illegal journey a migrant makes from West Africa to Europe across the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean is filled with peril as even a routine roll call, innocuous as it may seem, can turn into a recurring nightmare.

Narrating his ordeal to LEADERSHIP a migrant (Joseph) real name withheld hope to reach Italy via a trip to Libya. Sadly he was duped by his agent who paid half of his transport far from Kano to Europe.

LEADERSHIP learnt that as desperate migrants are transported across borders through a vast illegal network, their smugglers carry out roll calls at regular intervals during the long convoluted itinerary to confirm every migrants journey has been fully paid up. While most migrants pay “agents”— the shady middlemen who make all the initial travel arrangements—at the start of their journey to arrange the trip all the way to Europe, these agents do not always pay the smugglers the full amount. When migrants duped by agents become stranded along the way, things turn ugly. In Joseph’s case, the agent had paid his way to Libya but not all the way to Europe, as previously agreed.

The first lashes of a thick rubber water hose landed on his sore feet and back after his limbs were chained. To frighten him even more—and offer a taste of what was to come—the smugglers began flogging other duped migrants who had been detained for much longer. The message was simple: pay up or this will be your fate.

He had no choice than to call Nigeria for help. After several futile attempts for funds from his family and friends, he called his brother to sell his Canon camera he bought for N800,000 for N200,000 for him to be freed by his captors.

The fact is more than 240 million people worldwide are international migrants. Refugees account for fewer than 10 per cent of the total and, in theory; they are the least contentious group because many countries have signed international commitments to admit them. The rest are moving to work or to join family members who have jobs.

Migration jump to the top of the news agenda since 2015, with journalists in Europe Middle East and Africa reporting the biggest mass movement of people around the world in recent history. Television screens and newspapers have been filled with stories about the appalling loss of life and suffering of thousands of people escaping conflicts, war and poverty, but this remains a contentious issue and one that is of significant importance for sound public action, especially in a country like Nigeria with a very complex migratory landscape.

Basically, African is emptying into Europe! Millions of Africans are waiting to cross to Europe at the first opportunity and the assumptions underlying such argumentations are that African migration is: high and increasing; mainly directed towards Europe, and driven by poverty and violence. Such perceptions are based on stereotypes rather than theoretically informed empirical research.

On demographic forces, globalization and environmental degradation mean that migration pressures across borders will likely increase in the coming decades. Cross-border challenges demand cross-border solutions.

Recently, National Commission of Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced persons alongside with its strategic partner Embassy of Switzerland to Nigeria organised a training in the key framework on how to develop a comprehensive approach to better manage migration and to help instigate safe and secure migration patterns and the proper balance between economic, partisan and humanitarian motivations in covering migration.

The national commissioner for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), Hon Sadiya Umar Farouq while speaking during training described migration issues as a growing momentous and dominating the global political discourse. She said the negative narrative being constructed is burdened with fear and prejudice which makes it toxic, adding that migration has been associated with some adverse effect to countries which includes undue pressure on local jobs, social security and services, as well as lifestyles and social fabric of host countries.

She stressed that in a world where a single image can have more influence on public opinion than hundreds of well-researched articles, how should the media balance powerful imagery with substantive reporting in an honest but loss sensationalistic way?

When such people travel with refugees, they are often derided as “just” economic migrants. This is unfair, she said.

She explained that the aim of the workshop was to ensure that Nigeria media have a better understanding of migration trends, dynamics and use of migration terminologies correctly in their reporting.

According to her, “The analysis of media representation is critical to understand the responsibilities and consequences of cross border mobility, settlement and protection.”

The Commissioner stressed that media helped in shaping public perceptions of migration as well as ensuring that migrants have equal access to migration.

Represented by director, refugees and migration of the commission Amb. Mohammed Lawal, she noted that the motives for migration were multiple and complex, saying that migration could be due to demography, disaster, desperation, disparities and demand.

She said over the years the story of migration has been largely positive with migration bringing new skills, energy, perspective and experiences to their new homes.

According to her “As well as helping to drive economic growth and enriching the cultural tapestry of their communities.

“Furthermore, this has equally led to untold challenges and vulnerabilities, experienced by many migrations such as racism, xenophobia and discrimination that have led to maltreatment of migrants in their host and transit countries.”

Key decisions taken by participants at the end of the training for creating a better platform for reporting on migration (in support of the implementation of the national policy on migration) are as follows:

‘’That there is indeed an urgent need to put in more effort to report issues of migration correctly and enhance the scope of migration reportage networks. Consequently, media houses should have migration desks to handle issues related to migration.

‘’That media professionals should appropriately and effectively play their role of enlightening the public on issues of migration by making good use of training and training materials made available; expertise, contacts and migration links and resources available from UNHCR, UNDESA and IOM, and ample networking opportunities afforded by collaboration between participants brought together by the training.

‘’That migrants, whether of regular or irregular status should be accorded their fundamental human rights.’’

It was also agreed that NCFRMI should initiate/form a network to create a platform of interaction for reporting migration for media professionals interested in the migration and development discourse.

The need for continuous training organized to update, review and enhance capacity of media professionals on migration issues.

‘’That annual awards should be presented to the best media houses and journalists found to be promoting migration and development discourse.

However, globalisation of the world’s economy has lifted millions out of poverty; it has not been able to create enough jobs where there are people in need of work.

That’s why some see migration as a crisis. The 2008 financial crash spawned insecurity about jobs and concerns about economic migrants. Several populist parties took the opportunity to warn of a flood of freeloaders at the gates, increasing the issue’s political visibility and hardening the policies of some mainstream parties.

Nigeria is a major player in the global and regional cooperation for better management of migration. It has participated in various international as well as regional events and processes such as the High Level Dialogue (HLD) on Migration in 2006 and 2013 respectively, as well as the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) since its inception in 2007 to date.

Nigeria is also an active participant at Migration for Development in West Africa (MIDWA). The government of Nigeria has entered into numerous migration-related bilateral and multilateral relationships with countries and organizations.

Nigeria shares in almost all aspects of the African perspective of migration dynamics, It’s an origin, transit and destination country.

Migration experts are of the view that global, regional and national policy efforts, therefore, must focus on better cooperation and dialogue among the affected countries. This includes promoting fair burden-sharing, facilitating remittance flows, protecting labor rights, and promoting a safe and secure working environment for migrants.

Statistics also show that over 80 per cent of African migration is intra continent while 90 per cent of West African migration is within the region; 60 per cent in South and equivalent in East Africa- 10 per cent of North Africa cross the sea due to proximity and shared values.

More so, according to AfDB’s report, regional migration within Africa has more positive effects on development and poverty reduction than migration outside of Africa.

The painful truth is that Africa is the continent with strictest intra-continent movement, and according to the Africa Visa Openness Index Report launched by the African Development Bank (AfDB), citizens of African countries require visas to travel to 55 per cent of countries within the continent. African’s fragmentation is against Africa’s interest in terms of trade – Europe-Europe 60 per cent; Asia-Asia -48 per cent; North-America-north America – 50 per cent; Africa-Africa – 15 per cent.

In the past few years and presently, as immigration issues are growing more momentous and dominating the global political discourse the negative narrative being construed is burdened with fear and prejudice which makes it toxic. Even with, all its positive contributions migration has been associated with some adverse effect to countries which includes undue pressure on local jobs, social security and services as well as lifestyles and social fabric of host countries.