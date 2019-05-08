11 killed, Several Homes Destroyed In Borno Attacks

No fewer than 11 persons including 4 soldiers have been killed while several houses and shops razed down when terrorists attacked a military base at Molai Community, an outskirts of Maiduguri .

The incident which started at about 6:30pm on Tuesday and lasted for hours forced many residents at the outskirts of Lawanti Kura, NNPC Depot and Molai axis scampered for safety, as many fled into the main town for safety.

Molai is situated along the recently closed down Maiduguri-Damboa- Chibok- Biu Road and about 10km drive to Maiduguri city. Just last week, three suicide bombers wrecked havoc at a missionary hospital in Molai Village, living scores injured, while the suicide bombers died at the spot.

This latest attacks is coming barely four days when a group of insurgents invaded a military base in Magumeri which led to the killing of many soldiers including a Captain as well as some attackers.

According to a resident, Adamu Isa who lost his brother in the attack : “I was suprised to see soldiers running into the town from terrorists attacks, i have been hearing that when Boko Haram attack Military Formations, the soldiers abandoned their duty post and fled, until this attack in Molai when i saw with my eyes soldiers taking to their heels with their ak47 rifles hanged at their back”. Isa said.

Our Correspondent who visited the scene on Wednesday morning gathered that the entire Molai Market square were set ablaze including shops, grinding machines , while six people and unspecified number of animals/livestock were roasted in the fire power of the insurgents.

An unconfirmed report also has it that the newly commissioned Power substation that supplies electricity to the entire maiduguri metropolis, Jere local government area and other communities were torched by the insurgent which led to the total blackout since Tuesday up to this Wednesday.

According to a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force domiciled in Molai, Mohammed Abdul the: ” Terrorists stormed in military style convoys with explosives and threw them into residential houses.

“We lost 11 persons in the attacks, 4 civilians in Molai and 7 others at check points including 4 soldiers.

“We dont know how many people are currently at hospital but many were wounded, we are still looking for our families since last night, many are yet to reunite with their families.” Abdul added.