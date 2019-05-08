Baby Sussex Name Revealed With No Royal Title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, it has been revealed.

The baby boy will not have a royal title like his cousins, the Cambridges’ children, but will be known simply as Master Archie.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the royal family announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison.

‘The baby will be known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.’

This afternoon the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh met their eighth great-grandchild for the first time at Windsor Castle. Baby Archie was there with his parents and his grandmother, Doria Ragland.

The name is a dramatic upset for bookmakers, who had been offering shortest odds on Alexander. Archie was 100/1 and Harrison made no appearance on their lists.

A name of German origin, Archie is the shortened version of Archibald, meaning ‘bold’ or ‘brave’. Archie’s second name means – of course – ‘son of Harry’.

Little Archie Harrison made his very first public appearance at a photocall alongside a thrilled Prince Harry and Meghan in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the new family have been holed up since the historic birth on Monday.

The couple answered several questions before leaving the hall as they prepared to introduce the infant to the Queen this afternoon, where they are expected to inform the monarch of her great-grandson’s name before telling the rest of the world.

The two-day-old infant was lovingly cradled by his adoring father and watched attentively by Meghan, who was herself pictured for the first time in six weeks since withdrawing from public life ahead of the birth.

The couple appeared to be beside themselves with joy, giggling and looking into each other’s eyes as they spoke, while Harry could not resist sneaking a peek down at his son as he apparently slept.Speaking for only three minutes from inside the majestic St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, a radiant Meghan declared: ‘It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. He’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days.

‘I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.’

The duke and duchess risked causing a row between rival media outlets after they insisted on a US broadcaster being present – choosing to include the channel fronted by one of Meghan’s best friends, Gayle King.

By coincidence – or not – CBS’s morning show is hosted by Meghan’s friend Miss King, who was one of just 20 people to attend her lavish five-day baby shower in New York, leading to suggestions of favouritism.

While the Queen was expected to be the first senior royal to officially meet the newborn, a giddy Meghan revealed how they accidentally bumped into the Duke of Edinburgh in the grounds of Windsor Castle while making their way to the photocall.