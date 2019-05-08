Budget Implementation: Budget Office To Launch App Month End

Worried by the rate of abandoned projects across the country, the Budget office of the federation says it is developing an App called ‘Budget Citizens App’ to enable Nigerians track projects.

The Technical Adviser to the Director General, Budget Office of the federation Mr Alfred Okoh disclosed this Wednesday during a budget transparency and tax dialogue for civil society organizations organized by the Accountability Lad Nigeria with the theme ‘Fiscal Governance: Tax and Budget Monitoring’.

He said the App which will be officially launched month end will provide an avenue for the citizens to interact with the office and report level of project implementation for onward action.

He however blamed paucity of funds for poor project implementation and noted that the government is looking at ways to expand the revenue base to be able to implement budgets.

He said over time, the country has relied heavily on oil revenue which accounts for less than 10 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) hence the need explore non-oil revenue sources.

Alfred said the non-oil revenue collection will bring in more money to fund the budgets.

He therefore, called on Nigerians to pay taxes for the government to provide basic social amenities.

The Manager, Governance ActionAid, Mr. Celestine Okwudili Odo said taxation remains critical to any government and should be at the forefront given the fall in oil revenue.

Mr. Celestine charged the budget office to engage citizens and encourage citizen participate in the process.

He said citizen engagement should be deepened to ensure economic literacy in the budgeting process.

He said the people should be involved and not just presented with whatever the office decides.

He called for inclusive budget covering the needs of people with disability, vulnerable citizens and be gender sensitive.

The Country Director Accountability Lab Nigeria Mr Odeh Friday the organisation is building coalition with other organizations to ensure fiscal transparency.

He said it is difficult to get people understand the importance of accountability.