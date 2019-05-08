Edo Cult War: 11 Persons Reportedly Killed In Benin

Not less than eleven persons have been reportedly killed between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening in different parts of Benin City as a result of renewed cult war between rival cult members said to belong to eiye and black axe popularly called aye.

The latest killing was the hacking of three persons to death by Isibor Junction adjacent St Saviour Road near Third Junction, Another was said to have been killed by Popular Street along Murtala Muhammed Way and one along Idaho Street off Sokponba Road.

These last three killings which were said to have occurred on Tuesday evening led to the Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar Muhammed personally leading his team to the area to bring calm to the area and restore order.

There was free flow of traffic along the frequently congested Sokponba Road by Third Junction yesterday morning as many of the drivers and their conductors stayed off the road apparently to evade arrests as some of them are suspected to be members of the rival cults.

Leadership gathered that the renewed killings started on Sunday night when a victim was reportedly killed by Iyobosa street opposite Edo College at a place popularly called Aso Rock. Another was said to have been killed by 2nd near Etiosa by Lucky Junction.

It was gathered that another was killed along Agbor Road near NNPC depot while another was killed on Monday by a street opposite the NNPC depot.

It was learnt that two persons were killed on Monday night by Ekiosa along Murtala Muhammed Way while one was reportedly killed by Owoba near ICC school.

The town has been calm as at the time of filing this report but repeated calls to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor to confirm the number of arrests in any has not been picked.

An anti-cultism group, Legend Foundation has therefore called on the state government and security agencies to up their fight against crime in the state.