NEWS
Flood: NEMA Begins Enumeration For Agric Intervention Funds
Further to the implementation of the National Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund under the National Food Security Program of the federal government, the National Eemergency Management Agency, NEMA led enumeration of farmers affected by flood and security challenges have since begun and are still ongoing in the Kebbi and other identified states with response by the intended beneficiaries.
Recall that the governor of Kebbi state, after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday 20 March had revealed that the sum of N27.5 billion had been approved for the special intervention to assist the affected farmers with inputs such as seedlings, fertilizers and Agro chemical products in 18 identified states.
The enumeration and profiling of the target beneficiaries are being conducted by NEMA staff along with officials of the various states SEMAs and Agriculture Extension Services.
In Kebbi State, the NEMA team leader for the enumeration, Dr Kofo Soleye said the intervention was targeted at farmers affected by the 2018 flood which devastated the farmlands in nine local government areas of the state.
He said the farmers were being presented with identification slips during the enumeration which would be used for collection of the agro relief intervention.
Reacting to the exercises, the chairman Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Sani Dododo appreciated the federal government for the kind gesture and commended NEMA for being diligent in reaching out directly to the farmers.
How Sleep Position Affects Your Health – Sleep Doctor
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
NAF Championing Technology Revolution With Research, Devt Initiative
JAMB And Exam Cheats
JUST IN: Gowon Slumps During Final Military Salute To Maj Gen Ejoor
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
We Can’t Expose Sensitive 2019 Election Materials – INEC
- OPINION14 hours ago
Building Collapse: Lagos, Anambra, Abuja Rank Highest – Report
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Insecurity: FG Sets Up Committee On State Police
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
US-China Tensions, Threat To World Economy – IMF
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Ramadan: Etsu Nupe Warns Against Inciting Preaching
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Assessing The Media On Press Freedom Day
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
Propertymart Restates Commitment To Quality, Delivery On Cityview Estate, Others
- NEWS15 hours ago
Campaign Funds: Court Hears Suit Against PMB, Atiku June 27