Flood: NEMA Begins Enumeration For Agric Intervention Funds

Further to the implementation of the National Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund under the National Food Security Program of the federal government, the National Eemergency Management Agency, NEMA led enumeration of farmers affected by flood and security challenges have since begun and are still ongoing in the Kebbi and other identified states with response by the intended beneficiaries.

Recall that the governor of Kebbi state, after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday 20 March had revealed that the sum of N27.5 billion had been approved for the special intervention to assist the affected farmers with inputs such as seedlings, fertilizers and Agro chemical products in 18 identified states.

The enumeration and profiling of the target beneficiaries are being conducted by NEMA staff along with officials of the various states SEMAs and Agriculture Extension Services.

In Kebbi State, the NEMA team leader for the enumeration, Dr Kofo Soleye said the intervention was targeted at farmers affected by the 2018 flood which devastated the farmlands in nine local government areas of the state.

He said the farmers were being presented with identification slips during the enumeration which would be used for collection of the agro relief intervention.

Reacting to the exercises, the chairman Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Sani Dododo appreciated the federal government for the kind gesture and commended NEMA for being diligent in reaching out directly to the farmers.