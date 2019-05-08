FRSC Issues 31,000 Driver’s Licences In Edo

The Federal Road Safety Commission on Wednesday, said it issued no fewer than 31,000 driver’s licenses to applicants in Edo in 2018.

Commander of the commission in the state, Mr Anthony Oko, disclosed this in Benin at the command’s event to commemorate 5th UN Global Road Safety Week and the West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day.

He said that the figure comprised new licenses, renewals and replacements.

Oko, who also led staff and stakeholders on a road walk to sensitize commercial and private drivers to the dangers of reckless driving, advised motorists to acquire driving licenses through the proper channel.

“This will help them to avoid possessing fake driving license. There are 41 certified driving schools in the state; interested persons could go through any of them to acquire driving skills.

“Motorists should desist from over-speeding and drunk-driving as well as ensure that they put their vehicles in good shape to be road worthy.

“The FRSC is in partnership with driving schools across the state to reduce road crashes, ensure safer roads and avoid incessant deaths caused by fatal accidents on the roads.

“Road crashes in Edo have reduced significantly due to the improvement in visibility of FRSC personnel in the state,’’ he said.

Oko said that the command was working towards creating more outposts to further promote personnel visibility.

On the issue of scarcity of vehicle number plates few months ago, he explained that the scarcity was not peculiar to state.

He added that the problem had been resolved and the FRSC had cleared the backlog of request for number plates.

“The onus is now on applicants to go and pick up their number plates. Applicants should go and collect their driving licenses.

“Our major challenge is the lukewarm attitude of applicants to pick up their licenses after applying,’’ he explained. (NAN)