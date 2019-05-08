Motorcycles Ban: Gov Bindow Calls For Compliance

Gov. Muhammad Bindow, has urged the citizenry, to ensure full compliance of the ban on the use of motorcycles imposed in the state.

Bindow said the ban, is towards evolving new strategy to stem the increasing wave of crime where he appealed the citizens to bear the sacrifices, associated with the ban for the overall safety of the state.

In a statement signed by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the governor expressed worry by the activities of kidnappers, armed banditry and cattle rustling.

“Notice is hereby issued to all citizens, that the security agencies are more committed, to enforcing the ban with out regards to rural or urban areas.

“Gov. Bindow is more worried that kidnappers, armed bandits and cattle rustlers, have been using motorcycles to perpetrate their evil deeds”.

The Adamawa Police Command had isbanned, the on the use of motorcycles indefinitely, across all the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officers, SP Othman Abubakar,the command’s the ban became necessary, due to incessant use of motorcycles, to commit heinous crimes in the state.