PDP Govs Deny Plans To Hold Retreat In Dubai

***Says it is handiwork of APC, detractors

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF) Wednesday disassociated itself from an induction and investment retreat for its returning and newly-elected members fixed to hold in Dubai later this month.

A statement by the PDPGF, signed by its coordinating consultant, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, said the alleged retreat is a fallacy orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have refused to come to terms with the impressive results recorded by the PDP at the last general elections.

The forum however noted that while it will organise a retreat for its members, it added that the retreat will hold within the territorial borders of the country.

The forum was reacting to a circulation of an event tagged “Getting Ready for the Task”, which was allegedly designed as induction and investment retreat for returning and newly elected PDP governors. The event, according to the notice is billed to hold at Retreat Palm Dubai M-Gallery, UAE from May 16 to 22, 2019.

PDPGF however warned the general public to disregard the said retreat, stressing that they should be “extremely careful to avoid falling into fraudulent traps set up by the faceless organizers in their quest to deceive and manipulate innocent members of the public.”

Onaiwu, who was the chief of Protocol, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, stressed that at the appropriate time, “the forum will organize its retreat for its members, and no matter the circumstances, the venue of the retreat will be within the territorial borders of our dear country.”