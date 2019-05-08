Police Arraigns Middle Aged Man For Defiling 5-year-old Minor

The police has arraigned a middle aged man, Umaru Bello, before Upper Area Court 3, Yola, for sexual violation of five (5) year old minors in Adamawa state.

Bello a resident of Wuru-chekke in Yola-South LGA, has pleaded guilty to a charge of an attempt to defile a five-year-old girl but later changed his mind

The man, Umaru Bello of Wurro-Chekke in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, who is facing a one-count charge of ‘Attempt to commit an offence to rape,’ at the Upper Area Court 3, Yola, told the court on Wednesday that it was true that he attempted to rape the minor.

“I took her to the bush with intention to have carnal knowledge of her but I changed my mind and did not go ahead with it,” he said.

He pleaded for leniency over the attempted defilement which, according to a first information report (FIR) read to the court, occurred on April 24, 2019.

The case has been adjourned to 15 of this month.